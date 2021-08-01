BMO Capital Markets Lowers Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$3.50

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.