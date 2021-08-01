BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.69.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.