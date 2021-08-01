BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

