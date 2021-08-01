Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.85

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

