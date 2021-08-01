Bohdan S. Romaniuk Sells 37,500 Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE) Stock

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE) Director Bohdan S. Romaniuk sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,461.64.

Bohdan S. Romaniuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acceleware alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Bohdan S. Romaniuk sold 5,000 shares of Acceleware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$1,700.00.

Shares of AXE opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.90 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50. Acceleware Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.