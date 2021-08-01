Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 4th (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BOLT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Bolt Biotherapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $230,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

BOLT stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.