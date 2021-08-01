boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $73.58 on Friday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

