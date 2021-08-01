BOOM Market Cap Reaches $4.71 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $32,317.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00799162 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091088 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,754,959 coins and its circulating supply is 778,724,227 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

