Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $86.05. Approximately 1,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 949,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.71.

Specifically, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,415,000 after buying an additional 216,038 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

