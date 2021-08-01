Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.