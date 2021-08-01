Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.