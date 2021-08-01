Bottos (BTO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,023.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $660,208.49 and approximately $12,023.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.37 or 0.00781820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.