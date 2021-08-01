BOX Token (BOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 22% against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00578334 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.