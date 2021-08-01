Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $248.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

