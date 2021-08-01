Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 372,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,159. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

