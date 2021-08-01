British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Raised to GBX 3,400

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £61.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,779.37.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973 in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

