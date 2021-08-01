Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 9,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,530. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $65,307,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $36,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $35,143,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

