Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 58.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 332,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,439. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.