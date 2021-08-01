Brokerages Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.97 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

