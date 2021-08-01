Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Million

Analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post $12.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.66 million and the lowest is $10.42 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $51.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 147,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $329.67 million, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

