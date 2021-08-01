Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $161.54 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

