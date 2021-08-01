Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after acquiring an additional 241,817 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

