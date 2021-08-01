Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $11.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $197.05 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

