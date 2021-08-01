Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. The Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

DIS opened at $176.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.99. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $114.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

