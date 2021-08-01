Brokerages Anticipate Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vitru.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vitru stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.