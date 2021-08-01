Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million.

III has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.97 on Friday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.