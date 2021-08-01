Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,896. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

