Brokerages Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will post sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the lowest is $14.60 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $61.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.