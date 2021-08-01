Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post sales of $294.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.58 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $196.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,703. The company has a market cap of $823.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,096,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 191,270 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.