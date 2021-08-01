Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.61). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ OM opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.45.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,491.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $150,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,800. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 52.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.