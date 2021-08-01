Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.16. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.