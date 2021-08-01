Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $822.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report sales of $822.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $162,459,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNL traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,439. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

