Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) PT at €28.12

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ETR:DRI traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching €24.56 ($28.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12-month high of €27.12 ($31.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.74.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

