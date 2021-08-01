Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$118.90

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$118.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOO shares. Raymond James started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TSE DOO opened at C$104.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. BRP has a 1-year low of C$55.78 and a 1-year high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

