Brokerages Set Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Target Price at $161.50

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

PFPT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.66. 618,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.5% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,818,000 after buying an additional 233,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

