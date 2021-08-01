Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hess Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HES. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

HES stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

