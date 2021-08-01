BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 91,820 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.