Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

