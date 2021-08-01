BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTGOF. New Street Research downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

