Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $37.20 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

