California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Renewable Energy Group worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on REGI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 over the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

