California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $114.12 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

