California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

