Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) to Hold

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.43. Misonix has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Misonix by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Misonix by 41.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Misonix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Misonix by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

