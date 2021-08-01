Canaccord Genuity Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.72.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$50.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.68 and a 1 year high of C$54.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.1800002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

