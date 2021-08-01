Canaccord Genuity Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.72.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$50.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.68 and a 1 year high of C$54.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.