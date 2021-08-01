Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE opened at $25.41 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.