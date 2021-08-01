Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.59 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

