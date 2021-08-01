Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.04 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

