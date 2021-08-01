Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 150,000 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.26 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.