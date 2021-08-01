Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 20,900 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

FMBI stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

