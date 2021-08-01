Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $2.21 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

