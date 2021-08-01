Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,790 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $86.27 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.